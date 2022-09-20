Golden girls inspire us to form Dream Bangladesh

Gusztav Sebes, the legendary football coach, an avowed Marxist, who transformed the football to the modernity by inventing 4-4-2, lamented after Hungary's defeat at the World Cup final “ Had we won the match, the socialism would not be crumbled in the country.”

The defeat of the Hungary team, known as magical Magyars, the erstwhile best side of the world to West Germany was a huge shock in the footballing world but like Sebes many thought it has even greater consequences shaping up the politics and mass psychology.

The socialist government of Hungary was toppled down within a few years as many believed the defeat played a big part of diminishing the morale of the nations and many of its East European neighbours followed the suit soon.

One may disagree with the former Hungarian sports minister and it is only open to speculation the extent a sporting glory may stretch to set up the consequences of human history but even the most sports loathing mind would agree football played an important part shaping the world history during the last century.