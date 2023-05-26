‘I didn’t want to criticise Vinicius’ with tweet: La Liga’s Tebas

Tebas said he hadn’t yet spoken to Vinicius but would be willing to do so and would say, “‘I’m sorry if you felt offended but I wasn’t trying to attack you’ and I would tell him again that like him, I’m also frustrated.”

In his tweet on Sunday night, Tebas wrote, “before criticising and insulting La Liga, you need to be properly informed” about the division of powers when it comes to imposing sanctions.

Under Spanish law, La Liga can only identify and report cases of racism but it is not empowered to impose sanctions.

On Tuesday, it called for more sanctioning power to act against fans for violent, racist or xenophobic behaviour, saying it felt “powerless” when its incident reports failed to result in any punitive action.