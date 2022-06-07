FIFA World Cup trophy to arrive in Dhaka Wednesday

The FIFA World Cup Trophy will arrive in the capital on Wednesday morning on a 36-hour tour of Bangladesh, allowing football fans to see the game’s most prestigious and glittering trophy up close.

A seven-member FIFA delegation, studded with French 1998 World Cup winner Christian Karembeu, will carry the original FIFA World Cup trophy on a chartered flight that is expected to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00 AM.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin, accompanied by BFF members and Coca Cola officials will receive the trophy at the airport.