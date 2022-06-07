Football

FIFA World Cup trophy to arrive in Dhaka Wednesday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
FIFA World Cup trophy
FIFA World Cup trophyFile photo

The FIFA World Cup Trophy will arrive in the capital on Wednesday morning on a 36-hour tour of Bangladesh, allowing football fans to see the game’s most prestigious and glittering trophy up close.

A seven-member FIFA delegation, studded with French 1998 World Cup winner Christian Karembeu, will carry the original FIFA World Cup trophy on a chartered flight that is expected to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00 AM.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin, accompanied by BFF members and Coca Cola officials will receive the trophy at the airport.

During the tour of Bangladesh, the trophy will be taken to the president’s house “Bangabhaban” at 4:00 PM and the prime minister’s residence “Ganabhaban” at 7:00 PM on the first day.

On Thursday, the World Cup Trophy will be taken to Radisson Blue Water Garden Hotel to display it for football fans and take photos from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

Later, the trophy will be taken to the Army Stadium in Banani at about 4:30 PM the same day where the organisers have arranged a concert (from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM) marking the tour of the World Cup Trophy to Bangladesh. The trophy will also be displayed again there for football lovers from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

The global tour of the world’s most coveted trophy started on 12 May with first-stop in Dubai.

The trophy is scheduled to tour 51 countries, including all 32 participating countries of the upcoming Qatar World Cup in November-December this year.

The trophy will leave Bangladesh on 10 June at 12:20 PM.

The trophy last arrived in Bangladesh in 2013 before the FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil.

Read more from Football
Post Comment