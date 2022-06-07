FIFA World Cup trophy to arrive in Dhaka Wednesday

During the tour of Bangladesh, the trophy will be taken to the president’s house “Bangabhaban” at 4:00 PM and the prime minister’s residence “Ganabhaban” at 7:00 PM on the first day.
On Thursday, the World Cup Trophy will be taken to Radisson Blue Water Garden Hotel to display it for football fans and take photos from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM.
Later, the trophy will be taken to the Army Stadium in Banani at about 4:30 PM the same day where the organisers have arranged a concert (from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM) marking the tour of the World Cup Trophy to Bangladesh. The trophy will also be displayed again there for football lovers from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
The global tour of the world’s most coveted trophy started on 12 May with first-stop in Dubai.
The trophy is scheduled to tour 51 countries, including all 32 participating countries of the upcoming Qatar World Cup in November-December this year.
The trophy will leave Bangladesh on 10 June at 12:20 PM.
The trophy last arrived in Bangladesh in 2013 before the FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil.