Five-star Man City take a grip of title race

Manchester City bounced back from their Champions League heartbreak to take a firm grip on the Premier League title race with a 5-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling's double and goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden moved Pep Guardiola's men three points clear of Liverpool with three games left to play.

City also edged four goals ahead of the Reds on goal difference which could still decide the title if the defending champions do lose one of their remaining games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

The title is the only trophy left for City to fight for after blowing the chance to reach a second consecutive Champions League final, against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants came from two goals down in the dying stages to win a classic semi-final 6-5 on aggregate and set up a meeting with Liverpool in Paris.