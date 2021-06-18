Forsberg fires Sweden to 1-0 victory over Slovakia

Emil Forsberg scored Sweden's first goal of the Euro 2020 from the penalty spot as they edged out Slovakia 1-0 to boost their qualification hopes from Group E on Friday.

In a game which was short of clear-cut chances, Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka conceded a penalty in the second half when he tripped up Robin Quaison and RB Leipzig winger Forsberg made no mistake in beating him from the spot.

Sweden top the group with four points from two games, one ahead of Slovakia. Spain (one point) play bottom side Poland on Saturday while the final round of fixtures -- Sweden v Poland and Slovakia v Spain -- will be played on Wednesday.