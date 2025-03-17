Hamza Chowdhury lands in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi-origin English Premier League footballer Hamza Dewan Chowdhury, who is included in the 30-member Bangladesh preliminary squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers, arrived in Bangladesh on Monday.

Hamza, along with his family, arrived at Sylhet Osmani International Airport at 11:45 am on a Bangladesh Biman flight from Manchester, UK. Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) officials welcomed him with flowers.

Executive members of the BFF including Sakhawat Hossain Bhuiyan Shahin, Kamrul Islam Hilton, Golam Ghaus, Iqbal Hossain, Satyajit Das Rupu, Imtiaz Hamid Sabuj, and Manjurul Karim, were present at the airport.

Hamza's father Morshed Dewan Chowdhury was present at that time. Murshed Chowdhury said that Hamza wears the red-green jersey out of deep love for the country.

He said if other players of Bangladeshi origin follow Hamza's example and return home, Bangladesh could have a chance to represent the nation in the 2030 World Cup.