Real Madrid bank on Vinicius, Rodrygo in Benzema’s absence

Carlo Ancelotti praised Brazilian pair Rodrygo and Vinicius for “making Real Madrid dream” in the absence of injured centre forward Karim Benzema.

Eden Hazard has also “done his part of the job”, Ancelotti said on the eve of holders Real’s Champions League home game against Leipzig on Wednesday, their second Group F match after a 3-0 win over Celtic.

“We are enthusiastic about our attack, about our young people. Karim makes us dream, but you end up getting used to what he does. So, when a young player comes on, it makes you dream even more,” said Ancelotti.