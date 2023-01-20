Guardiola blasts ‘happy flowers’ Man City despite win over Spurs

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will be “destroyed” by Arsenal in the English Premier League title race if they do not improve despite a stirring second half fightback to beat Tottenham 4-2 on Thursday.

Two goals in three minutes just before half-time from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal saw City staring down the barrel of a second consecutive defeat.

But Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez struck in a 12-minute period early in the second half before Mahrez added his second late on to move Guardiola’s men to within five points of leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.