Hjulmand pays tribute to Eriksen's part on 'road to Wembley'

"I definitely feel it," added Hjulmand of the support. "I think the whole world of football understood that second, and the days after, the fundamental things in life and in football.

"There are so many other agendas in football but we all remember why we started to play football.

"I'm still thinking about Christian every single day, he should be here. I think about him all the time. I think we all understood what the values of principles of football are.