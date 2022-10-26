Chelsea, PSG through to last 16 as Juventus crash out

Juventus were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage for the first time in nine years on Tuesday but Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund all secured qualification for the knockout stage with one group game to spare.

A 4-3 defeat away to Benfica in Portugal sealed the fate of a Juventus side who have been in decline in Europe for several seasons and have now lost four of their five matches in Group H.

Having already won when the sides met in Italy, Benfica went ahead in Lisbon when Antonio Silva headed in an Enzo Fernandez cross.