The Argentina vs England match is 50-50, but the key lies with Messi

This is my last minute analysis before flying from the United States back to Dhaka. A World Cup semi-final is always a major test. And when it is a showdown between two fierce rivals like Argentina and England, the excitement is bound to reach another level.

This will be Argentina's first real test of the tournament. Until now, both in the build-up to the World Cup and through the quarter-finals, they have faced teams ranked relatively lower in the FIFA rankings. Switzerland, their quarter-final opponents, were the highest-ranked side they had met, at 14th. Today, second-ranked Argentina take on fourth-ranked England.

Lionel Messi will be facing England for the first time in international football. I do not believe that will create any additional pressure for a player of his stature. If there is pressure, it is more likely to affect his teammates.