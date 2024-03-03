Two each for Messi and Suarez as Miami hit five past Orlando

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored two goals each as Inter Miami turned on the style hammering Orlando City 5-0 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Florida rivals Orlando finished second in the Eastern Conference last season and have been considered contenders for this season's MLS Cup but they were outclassed by Miami from the outset.

Suarez had lacked sharpness and match fitness in his first two outings but the prolific 37-year-old top scorer for Gremio in Brazil last season put aside any doubts about his continuing ability in the final third.

"I'm very happy for him, that he was able to score. We were calm anyway, we know what Luis is and what he is capable of doing and everyone knows it," Messi said.

"He is like that, when you least expect it he solves a game for you like he did today, with the goals and the assists."