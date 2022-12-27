World Cup winner Messi to return to PSG next week

World Cup winner Lionel Messi is set to return to work at Paris Saint-Germain next week, his club coach Christophe Galtier said on Tuesday.

Messi, 35, was the lynchpin of the Argentina side that won the World Cup in Qatar nine days ago, scoring twice in the final against France which finished in a penalty shoot-out victory.

He then returned to Argentina with his teammates to celebrate their third World Cup triumph.