Man Utd beat Brighton to set up final against Man City

Manchester United beat Brighton on penalties at Wembley on Sunday to set up an FA Cup final against treble-chasing Manchester City after the match finished goalless.

Victor Lindelof scored the decisive spot-kick as Erik ten Hag's team won 7-6, following a miss by Solly March, staying on course for a domestic cup double.

The semi-final in front of a crowd of more than 81,000 finished 0-0 after extra-time, with neither side showing the cutting edge required to break the deadlock.

The result means United will have the chance to derail City's bid to match their unique achievement of winning the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in the first-ever meeting between the rivals in an FA Cup final.