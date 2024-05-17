Indian football stalwart Chhetri announces international retirement

India national team captain Sunil Chhetri, the country's most prolific scorer, will retire from international football after the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on June 6, the 39-year-old announced on Thursday.

Chhetri has been the face of Indian soccer for nearly a decade-and-half and his 94 international goals make him the third-highest active international goalscorer after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"It was not that I was feeling tired," Chhetri said in a video he posted on social media.