Barca find pride despite another Champions League collapse

Barcelona woke up with a familiar sinking feeling on Wednesday, another Champions League hangover, after Paris Saint-Germain thrashed them 4-1 at home to eliminate them in the quarter-finals.

After a string of painful European exits the five-time champions extended the list, meaning their wait to lift the trophy again will stretch to at least a decade, although this time around Barcelona can find shards of hope and pride among the wreckage.

Leading by two goals in the tie after their 3-2 win in Paris and Raphinha’s early strike, the outcome hinged on Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo’s red card after 29 minutes that left his team unable to cope with the quality of PSG’s attackers.