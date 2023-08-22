Abahani face Mohun Bagan test in Kolkata today

It has been almost 10 years since a Bangladesh club won against Indian club Mohun Bagan AC. In February 2014, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club had defeated Mohun Bagan in the IFA Shield. Since then Abahani have faced off against Mohun Bagan thrice but couldn’t win in any of the matches.

In 2017, Abahani took on Mohun Bagan twice in the AFC Cup, drawing 1-1 in Dhaka and losing 1-3 in Kolkata. Last year, Abahahani again lost 1-3 to Mohun Bagan in the same competition.

Today (Tuesday), Abahani-Mohun Bagan will once again face off in the play-off match of the AFC Cup in Kolkata. In a way, this match will be a battle for pride between the two leading teams of the two Bengals. Mohun Bagan’s Spanish coach Juan Ferrando spoke about the importance of the match in the pre-match press conference, “it won’t be an easy match at all. Abahani has many good players. In a sense, this match is like a final for us.”