This time for Asia?

The FIFA World Cup is undoubtedly the most celebrated global sporting event in the world, rivalled only by the Olympics.

32 best football teams from every continent get together in the same country every four years in this incredible tournament to determine who is the best in the world.

On paper, it truly is a global event. But when one takes a closer look at the list of World Cup winners and finalists, it becomes blatantly obvious that the word ‘World’ in the ‘FIFA World Cup’ is more ceremonial than practical.

In the past 21 editions of the FIFA World Cup, it has always been teams from Europe and Latin America that have reigned supreme.

The best ever performance from an Asian team happened in 2002, when hosts South Korea made it to the semifinal. Turkey also made it to the semifinal in that edition, a country that falls under both Asia and Europe.