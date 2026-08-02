Football

Messi returns as Inter Miami draw 2-2 against Columbus Crew

AFP
Miami
1 Aug, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) hits a header against the Columbus Crew during the second half at Nu Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA on 1 August 2026.IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lionel Messi returned to Major League Soccer action after World Cup duty on Saturday, coming on in the second half as his Inter Miami side drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew.

Two weeks after Argentina's loss to Spain in the World Cup final, Messi was back on the pitch, entering in the 53rd minute to the delight of fans at Miami's Nu Stadium.

But Messi could not mark his return with a goal, twice shooting wide.

Uruguayan Luis Suarez scored his seventh goal in his last four games to put Miami 1-0 up in the 16th minute.

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Luis Suárez #9 gives the captain's armband to Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on 1 August, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Getty Images via AFP

Miami's former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro scored an own goal in the 34th minute which drew Columbus level at 1-1.

Suarez provided the assist for Noah Allen to head Miami into a 2-1 half-time lead

But midfielder Brais Mendez, making his Columbus debut after arriving from Real Sociedad in Spain, curled in a second equalizer from an 84th-minute free-kick.

The result ended Miami's six-match winning streak and kept them in second place in the Eastern Conference behind Nashville, who drew 2-2 at DC United.

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF and Steven Moreira #31 of Columbus Crew compete for the ball during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on 1 August, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Getty Images via AFP

Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps remain level at the top of the Western Conference after they drew 1-1 at Vancouver's BC Place.

Son Heung-min extended his scoring streak since the MLS resumed after the World Cup to four goals in four matches as he put Los Angeles ahead in the 37th minute.

But Vancouver's German star Thomas Mueller converted a 76th-minute penalty.

The former Tottenham star Son, who had shouldered much of the blame for South Korea's failure to make it to the knockout rounds of the World Cup, also earned MVP honors in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday.

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