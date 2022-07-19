Bayern sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus

Bayern Munich announced the signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal on Tuesday.

“Matthijs de Ligt was a top target for us. With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable. The future face of our team is increasingly taking shape,” said Bayern president Herbert Heiner.

Reports in the German media put the cost to Bayern of securing the Dutch central defender at €70 million plus 10 million in bonuses ($82 million in total).

Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than €45 million, to help finance the move.