Klopp rues Reds' wasteful finishing as Madrid roll into Champions League semis

"We didn't lose the tie tonight. We lost it definitely in Madrid but even if we drew there 0-0, we would probably still be playing because we didn't score," said Klopp, whose side now face a battle just to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

"It's a little bit us this year. We had games here in the Premier League where we just don't finish the situation often enough.

"We know how often Mo Salah finished these chances with closed eyes and in this moment (he did) not."

Madrid were far from their best, but did not need to be to set up a semi-final clash with Chelsea as Los Blancos extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 games.

"We knew we had to suffer tonight, but in the end we got what we wanted, which was to go through," said Zidane.