France go 1-0 up inside five minutes

Kylian Mbappe has been France's go to man in the Qatar World Cup whenever they have needed a goal. He is currently the joint highest goal-scorer in the tournament alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi with five goals.

The Moroccan player who will be tasked to stop Mbappe down the left-hand side will be Achraf Hakimi.

Coincidentally, both Mbappe and Hakimi play their club football for French side Paris Saint Germain. Both players are also great friends and before the tournament quipped they will take out each other if they end up meeting in the World Cup.

Today, their friendship will be put on hold for the duration of the game and at the end of it, one of them is likely to console the other after a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinal.