France v Morocco Semifinal Live Updates
France go 1-0 up inside five minutes
40'- Varane's attempt from Corner goes wide
Greizmann took a grounded corner kick, which reached Varane but his attempt went wide.
36-' Mbappe, Giroud miss successive chances
Tchouameni's pass found Mbapped in the box, but his shot was cleared by Hakimi. But Hernandez again sends the ball inside the box to Giroud, who rushed his attempt and missed the target.
34'- CORNER for France
First corner of the game went to France. Greizmann's delivery was initially deflected by the defenders. Fofana attempted a shot at goal from the deflection, but his shot was way off target.
33'- Mbappe makes a run at the left wing, but nothing comes off it
27'- YELLOW CARD
Morocco's Boufal sees the first yellow card of the match, for fouling Hernandez inside the France d-box.
21'- SUBSTITUTION for Morocco
IN: Amallah
OUT: SAISS
18'- Giroud rattles the bar
Giroud took a fierce shot at the Morocco goal from a counter-attack. But his shot was just slightly off target, rattling the post instead of getting inside the goal.
17'- Ziyech's shot goes wide
Boufal made an impressive run through the midfield before passing the ball to Ziyech. But he couldn't get the shot away cleanly, slipping right before his attempt, which went wide.
15-' FREE-KICK for Morocco
Ziyech swings the ball in from a free-kick 30 yards away from the box, but France easily avert the danger.
The France goal
10-' Lloris saves France
Morocco is trying to conjure up a response with some enticing runs around the France box. Ounahi had a go at the France goal but Lloris was up to the task, as he dived full stretch to his left to save the right footed strike.
5'- GOAL for France
Hernandez gave France the lead inside five minutes of the semifinal match from a goalmouth melee.
Griezmann took a sharp turn to get inside the box, before squaring the ball to Mbappe. Mbappe's shot got saved but the deflection took the ball to Hernandez, whose left-footed strike found the back of the net.
This is the first time Morocco has conceded a goal from the opponent.
1'- The match kicks off
France road to semifinal
Group Stage
France v Australia: 4-1
France v Denmark: 2-1
France v Tunisia: 0-1
Round of 16
France v Poland: 3-1
Quarterfinal
France v England: 2-1
Morocco road to semifinal
Group Stage
Morocco v Croatia: 0-0
Morocco v Belgium: 2-0
Morocco v Canada: 2-1
Round of 16
Morocco v Spain: 0-0 (3-0 on penalties)
Quarterfinal
Morocco v Portugal: 1-0
Two teams warm up before the game
Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou prepares for the test against France
France, Morocco fans get ready for semifinal clash
Mbappe v Hakimi
Kylian Mbappe has been France's go to man in the Qatar World Cup whenever they have needed a goal. He is currently the joint highest goal-scorer in the tournament alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi with five goals.
The Moroccan player who will be tasked to stop Mbappe down the left-hand side will be Achraf Hakimi.
Coincidentally, both Mbappe and Hakimi play their club football for French side Paris Saint Germain. Both players are also great friends and before the tournament quipped they will take out each other if they end up meeting in the World Cup.
Today, their friendship will be put on hold for the duration of the game and at the end of it, one of them is likely to console the other after a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinal.
Squads
France: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss (c), Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Hakimi, Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Noussair Mazraoui, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri and Sofiane Boufal
France’s title defence up against the Marrakesh Express
The second semfinal of the Qatar World Cup is a match that no one saw coming at the start of the tournament.
At one end, there is France. The team that had lifted the trophy four years back in Russia and in spite of many injuries arrived in Qatar as one of the main title contenders.
At the other end, there is Morocco. A team nobody fancied too much, including their fans.
A qualification to the second round would’ve been enough to call their campaign a success. But the Marrakesh Express has ran through teams like Spain and Portugal at the knockout stage to become the first African and Arab team in history to reach the final four of the FIFA World Cup.
But now, they are up against two-time world champions France, who want to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cup titles.
Whoever wins at the Al Khor Stadium on Wednesday, will face Argentina on 18 December in the biggest game in all of football. On the other hand, the losing team would have to settle for the third-place decider match against Croatia on 17 December.