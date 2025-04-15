Flick expects Barcelona's 'best' against Dortmund despite first-leg lead

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he expects his side's "best performance possible" in the Champions League quarter-final against Dortmund on Tuesday despite holding a 4-0 first-leg lead.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference on Monday, Flick stressed the dominant showing in Barcelona by his team would not alter their approach for the return tie.

"The idea we have of football is to give our best performance possible," said Flick. "We've got high quality in our team and our expectation is to show that game after game."

Flick returns to Germany where he won a remarkable six titles including the Champions League after taking over mid-season at Bayern Munich in 2019-20 -- in what was his first season as a head coach at a top-flight club.

The man he took over from, Niko Kovac, will be in the opposing dugout on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old has Barcelona on track for a remarkable treble in his first season in charge.