Man City aim to hold off big-spending contenders to Premier League crown

Manchester City begin the defence of their English Premier League title away to newly-promoted Burnley on Friday as Pep Guardiola’s men look to hold off an ambitious group of challengers to their crown as English champions.

Arsenal and Manchester United have spent big to try and end their long wait for a league title, while Liverpool and Chelsea are expected to bounce back from last season’s disappointment.

But another transfer window of major investment by English clubs has been overshadowed by the lavish sums luring even some of the Premier League’s best talent to Saudi Arabia.