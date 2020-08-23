‘Lack of atmosphere’ as Bayern, PSG ready for Champions League final

The biggest game in club football takes place in the Portuguese capital on Sunday but walking around the cobbled streets of the city you could be forgiven for being oblivious to the impending Champions League final.

A giant replica of the European Cup at the Rossio square is the only clear sign of the big game that will take place across the city at the Estadio da Luz, between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Normally the squares of host cities are packed with fans in the build-up to Champions League finals with beer flowing, songs being sung and business booming for bars and restaurants.