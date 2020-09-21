Leicester go top, Liverpool claim second win as goals fly in

Burnley took the lead through Chris Wood but goals by Harvey Barnes, Erik Pieters, James Justin and Dennis Praet earned Leicester the win to put them top of the standings on goal difference.

Earlier on Sunday Son Heung-min scored four times, all from Harry Kane assists, as Tottenham Hotspur also came from a goal down to run out 5-2 winners at Southampton.

Kane also grabbed a goal of his own.

"I wouldn't have scored four goals without this guy (Kane). He's amazing. Four assists, he deserved the man of the match today," South Korean forward Son said.

It completed an exciting weekend for Tottenham who on Saturday confirmed that Welsh forward Gareth Bale had re-joined the club on loan from Real Madrid, seven years after leaving.

Sunday's other action threw cold water over Newcastle United's opening day optimism.

Having beaten West Ham United away, the Magpies were hoping to follow-up against Brighton & Hove Albion at home but suffered a 3-0 defeat -- Neal Maupay scoring twice.