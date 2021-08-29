Lionel Messi set for French bow

Marseille bounced back from the violent mayhem of their last Ligue 1 encounter to defeat Saint-Etienne 3-1 on Saturday as Lionel Messi prepared to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut.

On loan from Arsenal, Matteo Guendouzi, in the 23rd minute, and former Flamengo player Gerson, on 51 minutes, scored their first goals for Marseille.

Turkish star Cengiz Under, another summer recruit on loan from Roma, added a third in the 68th minute.