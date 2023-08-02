Sadio Mane joins Ronaldo at Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi side Al Nassr confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane on Tuesday as the Senegal star prepares to team up with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The twice African footballer of the year is the latest high profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league.

“I’m really happy to be part of you guys, I can’t wait to see you,” Mane said in a video addressed to Al Nassr supporters on the club’s social media accounts.

Both clubs announced the transfer involving the former Liverpool star which German media estimated at around €30 million on a three-year deal with an annual salary for Mane of €40 million plus €10 million in results-based bonuses.