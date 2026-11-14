Japan score in injury time to stun Brazil 3-2 in Singapore

Substitute Tatsuhiro Sakamoto netted his first international goal with a late winner as Japan edged Brazil 3-2 in a thrilling friendly at the National Stadium in Singapore on Saturday.

A brilliant brace by Vinicius Junior had erased a two-goal deficit after strikes by Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura put the Samurai Blue 2-0 up in the opening 19 minutes.

But Sakamoto was in the right place to fire home after latching on to Kodai Sano's deflected effort in stoppage time to give the Asian side a dramatic victory in front of 38,688 fans.