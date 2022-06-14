Malaysia thrash Bangladesh 4-1

Bangladesh’s hopes of ending the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2023 campaign on a positive note got crushed by hosts Malaysia, as they lost their final Group E match by 4-1 goals at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Mohammad Ibrahim once again was Bangladesh’s lone scorer of the match while Safawi Rasid, Dion Cools, Syafiq Ahmad and Darren Lok scored one goal each for Malaysia.

At a packed stadium, the hosts put Bangladesh under pressure from the start. Malaysia were rewarded for their early dominance in the 16th minute when Safawi converted from the penalty spot to put the hosts ahead.