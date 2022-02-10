Man City cruise past Brentford to stretch lead to 12 points

Pep Guardiola warned many hurdles still lie in the way of Manchester City and a fourth Premier League title in five years after sweeping aside Brentford 2-0 to go 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool have two games in hand to try and cut that gap, but City have dropped only two points in the league in 14 games stretching back to October.

Guardiola's men were not at their scintillating best at the Etihad, but still had far too much for a Brentford side that risk being dragged into a relegation battle.

The Bees had held out bravely for 40 minutes until a mistimed tackle from Mads Roerslev brought down Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez coolly slotted away the penalty.