Man City go three points clear after four-goal De Bruyne masterclass

Kevin De Bruyne produced a four-goal masterclass as Manchester City thrashed Wolves 5-1 to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League, while Chelsea consolidated their top-four place and pushed Leeds deeper into relegation trouble on Wednesday.

City had seen second-placed Liverpool go level on points with them after a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

But De Bruyne's brilliant display ensured Pep Guardiola's side responded emphatically as a thrilling title race enters the final furlong.

After De Bruyne put City ahead in the seventh minute from Bernardo Silva's pass, the leaders were briefly rocked by Leander Dendoncker's equaliser four minutes later.

But De Bruyne extinguished Wolves' hopes of a shock win as he completed his hat-trick with two more lethal finishes in the 16th and 24th minutes.