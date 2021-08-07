Man City interested in Kane, not Messi: Guardiola

Lionel Messi is not in Manchester City’s sights now that the Argentine striker is leaving Barcelona, but the Premier League champions would be interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

“Right now it’s not in our thoughts,” the former Barcelona player and manager told reporters when asked about any possible interest in Messi.

Guardiola was speaking a day after City completed the signing of midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a Premier League record 100 million pounds ($139 million).