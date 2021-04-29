Man City move closer to long-awaited Champions League glory

After 10 years of trying and billions spent to make it possible, Manchester City are closer to winning the Champions League than they have ever been.

A come-from-behind 2-1 win away to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has put Pep Guardiola’s side in sight of the final.

The threat posed by PSG’s star duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe remains ahead of Tuesday’s semi-final, second leg in Manchester, but City appear to have learned from many years of harsh lessons in Europe’s premier club competition.

A clash between the French champions and soon-to-be-crowned Premier League winners was also a proxy battle between Qatar-owned PSG and Abu Dhabi-backed City.