‘Mentality’ boosts Brazil’s World Cup chances: coach Tite

Brazil manager Tite said his team’s “mentality” can make the difference at the World Cup, after they broke down a stubborn Japan in a 1-0 friendly win in Tokyo on Monday.

Neymar broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 77th minute, but only after Japan had frustrated Brazil with a dogged defensive effort.

Tite expects to encounter similar resistance at the World Cup in Qatar and he took heart from the way his team continued to plug away against Japan.