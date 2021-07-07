Much-maligned Morata's tournament ends in disappointment

"He has an abductor issue and it really says a lot about his personality that despite that he wanted to take a penalty," Luis Enrique told a news conference after the match.

"He has gone through some tough times during this competition but he was brilliant all match."

His goals per game record for his country - nearly one in two - represents an impressive return, with some top level strikers unable to get even close to such an output.

But it is key misses, often in key moments, like the Wembley spot kick, that mean he will remain a polarising figure for Spain fans who, when searching for someone to blame for their side's Euro 2020 exit, will not have to look too far.