Arsenal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea – report

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for around £65 million ($82.72 million), The Athletic reported on Wednesday.

The report said personal terms with Havertz have been agreed and the 24-year-old's move across London will see Arsenal pay an initial fee of £62 million with a further three million pounds in add-ons.

Havertz would be Arsenal's second-most expensive signing after they paid a club-record fee of around £72 million for Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe in 2019.