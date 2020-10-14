Neymar eclipses Ronaldo, moves into 2nd place behind Pele

Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their fourth goal on 13 October 2020
Neymar overtook Ronaldo and moved into second place behind Pele on Brazil’s all-time goalscoring list after notching a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory over Peru on Tuesday in a World Cup qualifier.

The Paris St Germain striker now has 64 goals, two more than Ronaldo and 13 behind Pele, who heads the list with 77, according to the count by world governing body FIFA.

Brazil coach Tite was reluctant to compare his current star with past greats.

“It’s unfair making comparisons,” he said.

“What I can say is Neymar has this unpredictability. He is the bow and the arrow, he’s a player who both makes and takes chances. And he gets better and better, and more mature.”

On Tuesday, Neymar equalled and then surpassed Ronaldo with two penalties either side of halftime before grabbing No. 64 in injury time at Lima’s National stadium.

The 28-year old celebrated by holding up the number nine with his hands in what appeared to be a tribute to Ronaldo, the former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Corinthians striker.

Neymar, who made his Brazil debut in 2010, scored his 64 goals in 103 games.

