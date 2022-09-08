Lewandowski starts Barca’s Champion League mission with hat-trick

Robert Lewandowski marked his first Champions League game for Barcelona with a hat-trick as Xavi Hernandez's side thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barca, who failed to get past the group stage last season, also saw Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres score in an accomplished display.

There will be tougher tests to come for the five-time European champions with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan also in Group C.

The Catalan giants visit the Allianz Arena next Tuesday in a real test of how far they have come in the last 12 months, after Bayern's opening 2-0 win at the San Siro.