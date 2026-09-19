Kane hits Bundesliga century as Bayern rout Union

Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich's 7-0 demolition of Union Berlin on Friday, becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals.

Kane scored his 100th and 101st goals in just 98 domestic games, obliterating the previous record set by Cologne's Dieter Mueller in 1977 by 31 games.

It's the latest record that the England captain has torn up during his time in Munich, having already become the fastest Bayern player to reach 75, 100 and 150 goals in all competitions.

Kane's double means he now has scored 156 goals in 156 games for Bayern in domestic and international games combined - an unparalleled statistic.

"I'm very proud to reach 101 Bundesliga goals," Kane told Sky Germany.

"In the short time I've been here, I've loved every second of it. When I'm playing with these players - Michael (Olise), Luis (Diaz) and Jamal (Musiala), I'm going to get chances.