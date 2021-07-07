Nobody believed Italy could reach final but we are not done yet: Mancini

Roberto Mancini believes that Italy proved their doubters wrong by reaching the final of Euro 2020, but admitted they had to suffer to reach their first major tournament final in nine years.

The Azzurri drew 1-1 with Spain at Wembley but were dominated in terms of possession, having just 35 per cent of the ball, and shots, with seven to their opponents’ 16, before triumphing 4-2 on penalties.