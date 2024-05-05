Five assists for Messi, hat-trick for Suarez as Miami hit six

Luis Suarez scored a second half hat-trick and Lionel Messi had five assists and a goal as a rampant Inter Miami crushed the New York Red Bulls 6-2 in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Two goal substitute Matias Rojas sparked a second half rout from Eastern Conference leaders Inter after New York had led 1-0 at the break.

Without Messi, Miami had fallen to a 4-0 defeat to the Red Bulls in New York in March, but they more than avenged that loss with their merciless second half demolition job.