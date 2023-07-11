Bangladeshi youngster Shadhin set to train in Argentina

Every day is feeling like a year for the promising Bangladeshi footballer Minhajul Karim. If he could, he would take off right now. And why shouldn’t he feel restless, he has an opportunity to go to Argentina for training! Around 10 days ago, he sent all necessary documents to Delhi for a visa. He will board a flight right after he gets the visa and fly to his dreamland.

This talented age-level footballer from Bangladesh, who is better known to all as Shadhin, received an incredible opportunity almost out of the blue. Argentina’s third division team Club Atletico Villa San Carlos has sent him an invitation to train with them. The training duration is a month. If he can impress them, the club could choose to offer him a contract.