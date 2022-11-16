Four Ballon D’Or winners’ last chance to win the FIFA World Cup

The maestro from Rosario ended his long wait of winning a trophy for the Argentina national team last year, when he lifted the Copa America trophy, ending a 28-year trophy drought of the Albiceleste.

Now, the record seven-time Ballon D’Or winner has a chance to claim the one thing he is yet to achieve in his illustrious career, winning the FIFA World Cup.

Messi began his World Cup journey in 2006, falling inches short from lifting the trophy in 2014, when Argentina lost the final against Germany in the dying minutes of extra time.

Argentina did poorly in the last World Cup, crashing out of the tournament from the round of 16. But this time, they head into the tournament as one of the favourites.

The 35-year-old has already hinted that this will be his final World Cup. The Argentine magician would like nothing more than to hang up his boots in international football with the World Cup trophy in hand.