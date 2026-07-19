'Emotional' Argentina, Messi chase repeat World Cup title against Spain

Lionel Messi and Argentina will try to become the first team to defend a World Cup title since 1962 in the final on Sunday (Bangladesh time Monday) against a Spanish side that could boast the next generation's greatest player in Lamine Yamal.

The path to the kickoff in East Rutherford, New Jersey, has been decidedly more emotional for Argentina, who twice came from behind and twice required extra time during the knockout phase.

That included two late goals assisted by the current generation's greatest player -- 39-year-old Messi. Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored in a dramatic 2-1 win over slightly favored England in Wednesday's semifinal.

But manager Lionel Scaloni said the outbursts of emotions that have accompanied each win are exactly what is needed to process such a run, which may well be Messi's last. It's also a reflection of the seismic support that has followed the Albiceleste to stadiums across the United States.