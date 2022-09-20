Kathmandu sings praises of Sabina and co

A salesperson was standing at the entrance of the shopping mall with a tray full of chocolate. The lady salesperson gave every player of the Bangladesh women’s football team a chocolate while they were entering the Bhat-Bhateni Supermarket.

Seeing the likes of Sabina Khatun-Maria Manda enter the market, from cash counter workers to the supermarket manager, everyone rushed to the front. Some clicked selfies with Sabina and co. and the others sang their praises.