We are under pressure after losing to Japan: Germany coach Flick

Germany are under pressure after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat by Japan in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup, head coach Hansi Flick said on Wednesday.

Ilkay Guendogan’s penalty gave Germany the lead in the first half but Japan bounced back in the second half with goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano.

It was Japan’s first-ever win over Germany, with the teams having met twice in international friendlies before Wednesday’s World Cup clash.