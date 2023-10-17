Bangladesh through to next round with a spirited show

Bangladesh coach included winger Saad Uddin in this match at the expense of Issa Faisal and from the beginning they started to play 4-4-2 while transforming to 4-2-3-1 at transition.

Rakib scored the first goal in the 11th minute when Saad passed to Faysal Ahmed Fahim, who made a cutback from the line, and Rakib placed with sheer accuracy.

Fahim could double the lead four minutes later but his shot off Jamal cross was acrobatically saved by Maldives custodian Hussain Sharif.

The goalie became saviour once again in the 29th minute when he deflected a Rakib shot from one-on-one position while his counterpart Mitul Marma was equal to the task four minutes later saving a Hamza Mohammad diagonal shot.