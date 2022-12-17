France’s ‘3 in 1’ player Griezmann ready for final

That holders France are through to a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final is a little down to the goals of Kylian Mbappe, and a lot to the extraordinary performances of Antoine Griezmann.

The 31-year-old’s transformation has symbolised more than anything else the man management of France coach Didier Deschamps, who reinvented Griezmann’s role partly out of necessity after being hit by a plague of injuries coming into the tournament.

Losing Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante - France’s starting midfield pairing in their triumphant campaign four years ago - before the tournament forced Deschamps to come up with a new solution in that area of the pitch, and so he turned to Griezmann.