Real Madrid get set for PSG by hammering Real Sociedad

Real Madrid enjoyed the perfect preparation for Paris Saint-Germain by thrashing Real Sociedad 4-1 on Saturday to move eight points clear at the top of La Liga.

Madrid had to come from behind at the Santiago Bernabeu as two scintillating long-range strikes from Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric turned the game on its head, before a Karim Benzema penalty and a tap-in for Marco Asensio completed an emphatic victory.

Camavinga's strike, his second goal for Madrid, was timely given the 19-year-old may have to start against PSG on Wednesday, with Toni Kroos, absent here, struggling with a hamstring strain.

"Camavinga is definitely an option," said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid are tasked with overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Paris if they are to reach the quarter-finals.